NFL QB Power Rankings: Updated QB rankings after Week 4 action

28. Justin Fields, New York Jets

Justin Fields returns to the lineup for the New York Jets. They play the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football, but I do believe the Dolphins win this one. Fields is a bottom-tier quarterback and not someone an NFL offense can deploy to run efficiently.

Sure, Fields can make some noise with his legs, but he’s not an NFL-caliber passer and will never be one. There isn’t much more to say - Fields has historically been a losing QB and is constantly on bad teams. The Jets will likely keep Fields as the starter through the 2025 NFL Season and reset with a QB in the 2026 NFL Draft, a class that could bring several first-round prospects at the position.

27. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

How about Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants? This team came into Week 4 against the LA Chargers with a plan, and they stuck to it. Dart threw for 111 yards and one touchdown and did also add 54 yards on the ground, so he was about as good as you can possibly expect from a rookie making their first start.

And heck, it came against a defense led by Jesse Minter, one of the best coordinators in the NFL. For the time being, Brian Daboll seems to have gained a few more weeks to prove that he can develop their first-round pick into a franchise QB.

26. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

I mean, what are we doing here? Geno Smith now has seven interceptions through the first four weeks of the 2025 NFL Season and is simply not a good quarterback. I truly have no idea why people hold Smith as high as they do, as I have personally seen people call him a top 10-12 quarterback in the NFL, and that is simply far from the truth.

Smith now has more interceptions than touchdowns, and the Raiders have lost three games in a row since their encouraging Week 1 win. This is not a good team or a good QB.

25. Carson Wentz, Minnesota Vikings

Carson Wentz has been fine through two starts for the Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota fell to 2-2 on the season after a tough loss in Dublin against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and this is the type of QB that Wentz is - he’ll be able to keep a team in the game for the most part, but the high-leverage situations just aren’t going to be kind to Wentz.

He was once a borderline top-5 starter in the NFL, but his career fall-off has been obvious and odd, frankly. The Vikings might be trending toward placing JJ McCarthy back into the starting lineup when he’s healthy, and I am not sure Vikings’ fans would mind seeing that.