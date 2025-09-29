NFL QB Power Rankings: Updated QB rankings after Week 4 action

20. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy threw two interceptions in the 49ers’ loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and we might have to start having some serious conversations about the Jags. It wasn’t a super sharp start for Purdy in his return to the lineup. The veteran QB is a good-not-great passer and someone who tends to perform based on the situation around him, which is not someone you can win a Super Bowl with in today’s NFL.

19. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray is a perfectly average QB if we’re being honest. He’s thrown six touchdowns against three interceptions this year, and after an encouraging 2-0 start, Arizona is now 2-2 on the season. Murray has been their starting QB since the 2019 NFL Season, and you do have to wonder if time is running out for Murray.

Yes, he’s been an efficient QB here and there, but despite his dual-threat ability, he’s never proven to be anything special and really hasn’t been more than average at any point in his NFL career. Kyler Murray is the most ‘quarterback’ quarterback in the NFL, if that even makes sense.

18. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are all of a sudden 3-1 on the season. The defense has been the story of the season thus far, but the offense is doing enough to close out games. For whatever reason, I am getting ‘2022 New York Giants’ vibes from the Jaguars.

Lawrence hasn’t been particularly good, but he’s not been bad, and I just wonder how many games this team can win if their QB can’t take that next step. The Jags hired Liam Coen this offseason to finally unlock the Trevor Lawrence era. If nothing else, the run game has been great.

T-Law is 18th in our QB power rankings.

17. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans got back on track in Week 4 and won their first game of the season. They shut out the lowly Tennessee Titans in an unsurprising finish. Stroud was excellent in his rookie season, but has not looked good since the start of 2024.

However, the Titans are one of the more ‘get right games’ you’ll see in today’s NFL, so the Texans did take advantage of that. The Texans do figure to hang around in the AFC South mix if their offense can simply begin sustaining something average, at least.

Stroud is capable of great things, but his offensive line also has to do him some favors.