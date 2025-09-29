NFL QB Power Rankings: Updated QB rankings after Week 4 action

16. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos host the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. Nix has already thrown five touchdown passes through three games, but the offense has been inconsistent, and Nix has thrown three interceptions. We have seen this team go head-to-head with the Colts and Chargers in recent weeks, as both teams have needed walk-off field goals to beat the Broncos.

Furthermore, Sean Payton is historically a .500 head coach in September, so Denver winning this game and getting to 2-2 would be par for the course. I would expect Nix to throw for at least three touchdowns in this one, as the Bengals’ defense is bottom-tier, and the Denver defense is going to have a field day against this offensive line and Jake Browning.

15. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts had a clean game for the Philadelphia Eagles, and while this contest was trending toward being a blowout, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fought their way back and made it interesting. Hurts also led the Eagles with 62 yards on the ground as well. This is how Philly wins games - they have the capability to get out to a massive lead at any given time, and they are also good late in the game when it sometimes matters the most.

Hurts isn’t going to do anything special through the air, but this team is buttoned-up and well-coached, and they’re now 4-0 on the season. Jalen Hurts is a winner.

14. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys face Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, and this game has obviously been made out to be the Micah Parsons revenge/reunion game. Parsons was shipped to Green Bay before the regular season, but the Cowboys have not been that great this year.

Dallas got blown out by the Chicago Bears in Week 3, and Prescott has actually thrown three touchdowns against three interceptions, so he’s got to clean up his own play. Sunday night would be a perfect time for that, as he has been a very efficient QB for the bulk of his NFL career and does tend to play a lot better when coming off a notable injury.

13. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears won in dramatic fashion, clinching the victory with a blocked field goal. Caleb Williams played well in a hostile environment and out-played Geno Smith, which is always a good indicator of which team tends to win the game. Thus far, the Bears have played alright this year - they’re riding a two-game win streak and seem to be putting things together.

A 2-2 start through the first month of the season is a good place to be in, as there are many 1-3 teams and winless teams across the NFL right now. Caleb Williams is trending in the right direction.