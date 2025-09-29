NFL QB Power Rankings: Updated QB rankings after Week 4 action

12. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

An ugly loss against the LA Rams have us wondering if the old Daniel Jones is going to come out sooner or later. Jones and the Colts lose their first game of the season and lose it against a legitimate team in the LA Rams. Their wins this year have been against teams with a losing record, so it’s important to take note of that. I would not be shocked to see Jones and the Colts undergo a bit of a slump, as their defense actually hasn’t been great this year, and Daniel Jones is still Daniel Jones.

11. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye has thrown six touchdown passes over the past three weeks and has gotten in this column in every game this year. The New England Patriots just took it to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and move to 2-2 on the season with a win. Maye now has seven touchdowns against two interceptions for a stellar 109.4 passer rating.

We are watching the next elite quarterback in the NFL make his year two jump. Remember, Josh McDaniels is back as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator, so that has helped things. I said for months that Maye was prepared to hit his stride, and we’re seeing it happen in real-time. Sure, the Pats might not be a great team this year and still need more talent, but Drake Maye is the real deal, folks.

10. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers have not been good over the past two weeks. They lost in Week 4 and needed a walk-off field goal to beat the Denver Broncos in Week 3. Over these past two weeks, Justin Herbert has completed less than 60% of his passes for 503 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Sure, the offensive line now might be an even bigger issue with Joe Alt leaving the game in Week 4, but Herbert hasn’t been sharp. Both the Chiefs and the Raiders, the Chargers’ opponents in Weeks 1 or 2, have below-average secondaries, and Herbert was at his best in 2025 against those teams, so it makes you wonder…

9. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers was sharp for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4. Somehow, Pittsburgh is now 3-1 on the season, and Rodgers has thrown eight touchdowns against three interceptions. Across a full 17-game season, he’d be on pace for 34 touchdown passes, as he’s averaging two per game right now.

Yet again, though, the Steelers feel like a good-not-great team, and that’s truly been their motto for years now. I would not think too much of the 3-1 Steelers, as the roster itself isn’t special, the QB is fine and nothing more, and the defense relies too much on the splash play in my opinion.