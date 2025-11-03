NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 10: Updated QB rankings after Week 9 action

14. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers has thrown for 250 yards in any game this year, but he’s carving out consistent, efficient outings for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he now has 17 touchdown passes against just five interceptions this year. He’s had a 95 passer rating in every game by one this year and has been the epitome of steady this year.

The Pittsburgh Steelers upset the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9, so Pittsburgh snaps their two-game losing streak and remain atop the AFC North with a respectable 5-3 record. With how bad the Browns and Bengals are, the Steelers may only have to fend-off the Baltimore Ravens, who are winners of two in a row and who got Lamar Jackson back.

Rodgers is likely in his last year in the NFL, but it seems like he could probably play another year. This is again a team that is plenty good enough to get into the playoffs, but I am not sure they are good enough to win a playoff game, and that’s been their issue for years now.

Aaron Rodgers is a future Hall of Fame QB and clearly has some gas left in the tank.

13. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert has played well recently, and the Los Angeles Chargers are now 6-3 on the season after what turned out to be a too close to call type of win over the Tennessee Titans. Left tackle Joe Alt left the game with an ankle injury, and that injury seems to be a bit more serious than the first one he suffered.

Herbert has also thrown four interceptions over the past three games, including a pick-six in Week 9 to Cody Barton. Herbert has thrown eight picks this year already and had just three in 2024 and seven in 2023, so he’s putting the ball in harm’s way a lot more this year, which is not ideal.

What is clear, though, is that the LA Chargers have themselves a very high-floor quarterback in Herbert, and they’re likely going to again make the playoffs for the second time in two years of the Jim Harbaugh era.

Herbert is a good QB, but he’s more ‘good’ than ‘great,’ and I just do not get the sense that he’ll ever be able to lead this team to a deep playoff run.