NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 10: Updated QB rankings after Week 9 action

12. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

This was as bad as you’ll see the Green Bay Packers play - an inexcusable loss to the Carolina Panthers is something that I didn’t have on my Bingo card in Week 9. From top to bottom, this was a bad team performance, and Jordan Love did not play all that well, but the Packers are still 5-2-1 for a reason and are still a very good team.

Love himself has largely been very efficient this year, so while this loss was no good, it should not really take away from the big picture - the Packers will be fine and will be able to rebound from this.

I would also expect them to add some talent before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline as well. On the season, Jordan Love has thrown 13 touchdowns against just three interceptions. He’s got a 107.9 passer rating and is completing over 70% of his passes.

This was the first game where Love didn’t have a touchdown pass this season, so he’s been on fire in the 2025 campaign. Love drops just a bit in our latest QB power rankings.

11. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts are now 7-2 on the season after a pretty ugly loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Many had wondered if the Colts would be able to sustain this type of success, as their schedule is getting harder.

Jones showed signs of the old Jones, as he tossed three interceptions and just did not look good at all. That is really the main concern I have with this team - they are so well-built from top to bottom, and Jones has played very well this year, but the old Jones is probably always going to stay with him to an extent.

The Colts now see the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots tie them with a 7-2 record after their victories today, but with how iffy the AFC South looks right now, Indy should be able to win this division by multiple games.

If nothing else, Daniel Jones could at least be competent the rest of the way, as the Colts have an elite offensive line and an elite group of skill position players as well.