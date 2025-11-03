NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 10: Updated QB rankings after Week 9 action

8. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts has thrown 15 touchdown passes this year against just one interception, which is insanely impressive, and it’s honestly hard to believe. Hurts has struggled with interceptions in his career before, but that has not been the case in 2025.

He has been sacked 25 times in eight games, and taking three sacks per game is simply not good enough in today’s NFL. The Eagles are 6-2 and riding high, but it’s not been easy, and many of their offensive issues earlier in the season were somewhat due to Hurts’ play.

Hurts is a fine QB and not much more - he’s not someone who is able to drop back and throw the ball 35 times a game. He’ll perform well with a strong run game and supporting cast, and the Eagles have typically been able to field that during his career.

But only one interception this year is an insane level of taking care of the football.

7. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills earned a hard-fought win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9, moving to 6-2 on the season, and they are now two games up on the Chiefs in the loss column. Allen was sensational this year, and while the Bills have not been quite as efficient on offense as they were in 2024, they’re 6-2 on the season and have the second-best record in the NFL.

Buffalo also has an easier schedule the rest of the way and should be able to stack a ton of wins before the playoffs roll around. The reigning MVP now has 13 touchdown passes on the season and has just one game this year where he hasn’t thrown a TD pass. He’s also only had two games this year without a 100 passer rating.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills tend to collapse in the playoffs, and what they have done this year really hasn’t been anything different than they’ve done in previous seasons. They are such a high-floor team in the regular season, but they simply have not been able to get over the hump in the postseason.