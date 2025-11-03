NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 10: Updated QB rankings after Week 9 action

6. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson returned to the lineup in Week 9 for the Baltimore Ravens and led them to a win over the Miami Dolphins. Jackson now has 14 touchdown passes this year against one interception, and since the start of the 2024 NFL Season, his production is almost hard to believe:

402/592 (67.9%)

5,245 yards

55 touchdowns

5 interceptions

123 passer rating

That is just flat-out insane, and he should have won the MVP award in 2024. Anyway, the Ravens are now 3-5 on the season and have to keep stacking some wins to get back into the AFC playoff picture, but with Jackson playing the way he is, it feels likely that the Ravens are playing meaningful football in December once again.

5. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott plays on Monday Night Football

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys’ offense hit a brick wall in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos’ defense, but most opposing quarterbacks do, and it does not take away from how good he’s been this year. The Cowboys play on Monday Night Football against the Arizona Cardinals and should be able to win that game.

Prescott and the Cowboys are insanely efficient on offense when at home, as their defense has been the sore spot all season. It would not shock me to see Dallas adding a player or or two on defense before Tuesday’s deadline, as the offense is plenty good enough to make a deep playoff run, and Prescott is at the center of it all.

Weirdly enough, he tends to play very well when coming off of an injury or a down year the previous season, so this is something he’s done before. Dak Prescott does get a ton of hate because he plays for the Dallas Cowboys, and it's simply not fair if you ask me. He is no. 5 in our QB power rankings as Week 9 ends.