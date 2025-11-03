NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 10: Updated QB rankings after Week 9 action

4. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Another efficient day for Drake Maye through the air again helped the New England Patriots win and move to 7-2 in the process. The Patriots join the Denver Broncos with their sixth win in a row, which leads the NFL. Now yes, Maye and the Patriots have beat up on bad teams this year, but they’re doing what they should be doing.

Maye has arguably been an MVP candidate this year and has completed over 74% of his passes, which is just something you do not see in the NFL, let alone from a second-year QB. The Pats are going to be a huge problem for years to come and are in a great position to win the AFC East this year. At worst, the Pats will settle into one of the top Wild Card seeds in the AFC.

Anyway, Drake Maye has been very good this entire season and continues to land near the top of our QB power rankings

3. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

It was another efficient day for Jared Goff, who has great days more than bad days, but the Detroit Lions fell to the JJ McCarthy-led Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon in one of the more shocking results of the weekend.

The Lions will be fine, but it’s definitely a bad loss, as they drop to 5-3 on the season, and they had only lost two games all of last season, so they’ve hit a bit of a regression. With the Packers losing and Bears winning, the NFC North is anyone’s division at this point.

Jared Goff has been the best QB in the NFC North this year, and I would take Goff and the Lions to win this division because of that. He’s been one of the best QBs in the NFL for multiple years now and has, as we have said, totally remade himself with the Lions since arriving in a trade back in 2021.