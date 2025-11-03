NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 10: Updated QB rankings after Week 9 action

30. Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns

If nothing else, Dillon Gabriel has thrown five touchdowns against two interceptions this year, so his ratio is fine, but it’s been another season to forget for the Cleveland Browns, and it isn’t really Gabriel’s fault. Gabriel is now 1-3 as a starter for the Browns this year and is honestly putting on a decent audition for the Browns’ QB2 role in 2026.

The Browns have now had years of below-average QB play ever since that Deshaun Watson trade. Watson hasn’t played in quite some time and might not take another snap for the Browns. You also can’t really fault the front office for that move, as the trade definitely seemed great when it went down.

It’s been a struggle for this franchise for multiple years, and Gabriel could simply be passing by for a few games. I would not be shocked to see Cleveland totally resetting this QB room in 2026 and beyond.

29. Justin Fields, New York Jets

Justin Fields has been a bad quarterback for his entire career, and he’s now on his third team in as many seasons. Fields and the 1-7 New York Jets need a complete reset, and the veteran Fields hasn’t shown much of anything, but we knew that. I guess not throwing an interception is something to note, but he’s thrown just five touchdown passes and only has 1,089 yards.

I would expect that the Jets cut ties with Fields following the 2025 NFL Season, so he’ll again be looking for a new NFL team. The main issue with Fields is that he’s simply not an NFL-caliber passer - he holds onto the ball much too long and just isn’t able to play on time.

People get excited over Fields because of what he can do with his legs, but that only goes so far in today’s NFL. He’s a fun backup option for certain teams that covet a mobile QB, but he’s going to do more harm than good with his arm. Fields is no. 29 in our QB power rankings in another lost year for the QB and for the New York Jets.