NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 10: Updated QB rankings after Week 9 action

26. Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

Jacoby Brissett plays on Monday Night Football

Jacoby Brissett has been efficient for the Arizona Cardinals this year, and he’s getting another start for the team in Week 9. What some have pointed out with this situation is that it does almost feel like they are purposely not putting Kyler Murray back on the field.

And as wild as it might sound right now; I would not be shocked to see Murray getting traded between now and by the time the 2026 NFL Draft rolls around. I get the sense that the Cardinals’ front office wants to go in a different direction, as the regime that drafted Murray hasn’t been there for years now.

If the Cardinals needed a bridge QB for 2026, Jacoby Brissett might be their guy. He has a 97.7 passer rating this year, which is great.

25. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins are going to see some major change before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, and the future of their starting QB feels as uncertain as anyone’s in the NFL right now. Tagovailoa is a good, efficient QB for the most part, but his production has taken a hit this year, and the entire operation is falling apart.

The Dolphins clearly aren’t going to win a Super Bowl with Tagovailoa as their QB, but with how desperate teams are for competent QB play, it would not shock me to see him on a new team and starting in 2026 and beyond.

Tagovailoa has thrown 15 touchdowns this year, which is great, but he’s also thrown 11 interceptions. Funnily enough, he’s got a 40-31 record as a starter, so he is a winner. I would not be shocked to see a couple teams picking up the phone and trying to swing a trade for Tagovailoa in the future.