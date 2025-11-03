NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 10: Updated QB rankings after Week 9 action

24. Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix Jr and the Atlanta Falcons are in a bit of an odd situation. This team is pretty up and down in terms of team performances, as they got blown out by the Miami Dolphins at home in Week 8, but then went toe-to-toe with the New England Patriots.

Penix himself played well but hasn’t really sustained a desirable level of play for the 2025 season. I would not be shocked to see the Falcons cleaning house and bringing in a new head coach. I would be shocked, at this point, of Raheem Morris returned.

The Falcons are now 3-5 on the season and have an uphill battle in the NFC South, as the Carolina Panthers are a five-win team, so Atlanta is bringing up the rear with the New Orleans Saints. Penix has had some moments of being great this year, though.

23. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers won one of the uglier games you will see in today’s NFL and kicked a walk-off field goal to upset the Green Bay Packers. Bryce Young wasn’t very good in this game but has largely looked OK this year.

The Panthers are also 5-4 on the season and are hanging around in the NFC playoff picture. I am not sure if the franchise is going to stick with Young into 2026, as I don’t think he’s really slammed the door on being a franchise QB.

They could look for an upgrade if one presents itself and try to find the next Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones, or Baker Mayfield-type of reclamation project. Despite the shaky performance, though, Young and the Panthers are 5-4.

But he’s not a QB that opposing defenses are scared of. Young is still ranked lower in our QB rankings.