NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 10: Updated QB rankings after Week 9 action

22. Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels plays on Sunday Night Football

It has been a season to forget for the Washington Commanders in the 2025 NFL Season, as the second-year regression is hitting this team hard, as they are 3-5 coming into Sunday Night Football and are likely 3-6 when the evening is over.

Jayden Daniels hasn’t been that good this year and has also struggled to stay on the field, which is an entirely different issue for this team. Daniels and the Commanders lost six games all of 2024, including the playoffs.

They were within one game of the Super Bowl and don’t feel close to being a playoff team this year. I guess we should have expected this with a roster up there in age and being limited on talent.

Daniels hasn’t been notable this year and is honestly a QB that we haven’t really had to talk about - there’s just been nothing special.

21. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

CJ Stroud left the Houston Texans’ Week 9 loss against the Denver Broncos thanks to a concussion. He left in the first half and did not return, so we didn’t get to see much at all of Stroud. Houston lost this game and surely liked their chances if Stroud had stayed in the game, as it took the Denver Broncos until the final seconds of the game to beat the Texans.

Overall, Stroud and the Texans had been riding a bit of a hot streak, as they had won three of four games coming into this one and now drop to 3-5 on the season with the loss. Stroud has been fine this year, but many of the issues with this franchise has been the offensive line.

CJ Stroud is a franchise quarterback, but until GM Nick Caserio fixes up the OL, the offense won't find the consistent success it had in Stroud's rookie season back in 2023.