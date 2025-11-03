NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 10: Updated QB rankings after Week 9 action

20. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Is Trevor Lawrence just… bad? He’s now thrown nine touchdown passes against six interceptions this year, but the Jacksonville Jaguars are now 5-3 on the season after a huge overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

And with the Colts losing in Week 9, the Jaguars made up some ground, so that’s something, I suppose, but we’re now in year five of the Lawrence era, and there just isn’t anything that sticks out with this quarterback.

The longer it goes that Lawrence doesn’t consistent play like a franchise QB, the more worried I get that the Jags don’t have one. He was given that ‘generational label’ coming out of college, but we have not seen it yet.

Lawrence is no. 20 in our QB power rankings but could honestly be ranked lower depending on what you think about the situation.

19. Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns

This was one of the wildest games you will ever see in today’s NFL, as the Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals traded blows, but the Bengals’ defense again fell short and dropped the ball. Flacco was closer to throwing for 500 yards today than he was 400, which is wild.

Flacco has now thrown 11 touchdown passes against just two interceptions for the Bengals this year and now has 13 touchdown passes against eight picks, so he has been a functional QB in 2025. He can’t play defense, though, and the lack of wins are not his fault.

He’s been solid this year and is still slinging in around. If nothing else, Flacco is at least padding his personal stats, but he appears to be in a losing situation with the Bengals in what might just be his final year in the NFL. Flacco is now no. 19 in our QB power rankings after a solid outing.