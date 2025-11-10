NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 11: Updated QB rankings after Week 10 action

14. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Opinions have been so split on Caleb Williams this year, mainly because folks have been expecting him to play at an MVP level since he got to the NFL. Unfair expectations aside, Bears fans have been longing for more moments like Williams provided on Sunday afternoon. With his team trailing late, Williams took matters into his own hands and willed the Bears to victory. He did it with his arms, he did it with his legs, and he did it with a ton of pressure on him.

And I’m not just talking about the Giants.

The Bears desperately needed another win this week to continue keeping pace in a very difficult division. Williams helped them do that. He had a touchdown pass to Rome Odunze, ran another one in, and he wasn’t sacked a single time. We’re seeing growth week after week from Williams, even if at times he is failing forward.

13. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

After initially looking like he was going to be running away with the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award, it now looks as though Daniel Jones might be fumbling it away a little bit.

Literally.

Jones had been so efficient and accurate for the majority of this season, but old habits came back to haunt him last week as he turned the ball over a whopping five times. Then overseas against the Falcons, he had another interception and a whopping three fumbles, one of which he lost. Those old habits are creeping up at the worst possible time for Jones and the Colts, but thankfully, this team has built in a tremendous margin for error and Jonathan Taylor is such a dominant player right now, Jones’s issues are being masked anyway.

It feels like the Colts are flirting with disaster a little bit, and Jones needs to figure out how to take care of the ball like he was earlier in the season.