NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 11: Updated QB rankings after Week 10 action

8. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts, Eagles play Monday vs. Packers

There is no quarterback who brings out as many polarizing takes as Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Some people think Hurts is a true MVP candidate and one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL. Others feel like he’s carried by the rest of his team and is mostly overrated.

As is typically the case, the truth is likely somewhere in the middle. While Hurts may not light up the stat sheet week after week, and has the occasional bout with turnover problems, there is no question that he is a winner, a gamer, and capable of completely dominating for stretches of time.

He’s completing a career-best 70.2 percent of his passes so far this season and has a 15-1 touchdown to interception rate. You’re going to win a lot of games when he’s playing like that if you’re the Eagles.

7. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love, Packers play Monday vs. Eagles

At times this season, Jordan Love has looked like an MVP candidate. At other times, the Packers have been very frustrating to watch offensively, like we saw against the Carolina Panthers. At this point in the season, there’s nothing the Packers have to worry about with Love. When we’ve seen him at his best, we’ve seen a guy who could help this team contend.

Love obviously has the ability to make every throw on the field, but his comfort level in Matt LaFleur’s offense comes through in a big way, and we’ve seen him continually climb as a starter in the NFL since taking over for Aaron Rodgers.

On Monday night, he’s going to get a great test, going up against a Vic Fangio defense which just added some fun pieces at the NFL trade deadline. There will be pressure, but Love navigates pressure well and he’s got plenty of weapons to get the ball to.