NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 11: Updated QB rankings after Week 10 action

6. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

The reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen obviously deserves a ton of respect for his total body of work at this point. We aren’t going to sit here and say that Allen is not truly one of the two or three best overall players in the league when he’s at his best.

But these are “weekly” quarterback power rankings, and your reputation only carries so much weight for these. Allen is obviously a game-changer and his performance against the Miami Dolphins doesn’t define him. With all of that being said, I don’t think we can ignore what we saw from Allen against the Dolphins, either.

This was a “trap” game for Buffalo, and they couldn’t get the job done. Allen was a big reason why. He had an interception, he lost a fumble, and the Dolphins’ pass rush got to him. We’ll see how much of a wake-up call this was for the reigning MVP going forward.

5. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

The New England Patriots’ defense had to bail Drake May out a little bit late in this week’s game against the Buccaneers. On one sequence in this game, Maye had a brilliant deep ball pass downfield to Mack Hollins, setting up the Patriots in prime position to take a commanding lead. Then Maye followed it up with a brutal red zone interception.

The Pats’ defense came through on the next possession, and TreVeyon Henderson had a long touchdown run to seal the Patriots’ win. Maye played well in the game, but obviously had what could have been a critical mistake if his team didn’t pick him up.

You still see the unbelievable arm talent on display with Maye, as well as the accuracy. His 4th-down touchdown throw in the red zone to Stefon Diggs was a thing of beauty. The Patriots have it all working for them right now.