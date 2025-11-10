NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 11: Updated QB rankings after Week 10 action

28. Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders

At times this season, we’ve seen Marcus Mariota play really well in relief of Jayden Daniels. And at other times, like we saw on Sunday, it’s just not there. And that’s kind of how it feels for this Commanders team in 2025. It’s just not there.

Mariota had a pair of touchdown passes against the Lions, but the game got away from the Commanders far too quickly for Mariota to really help his team compete. They kept it to a two-score game in the first half, and that was about the extent of it.

Even when Jayden Daniels has played this year, he hasn’t been at the same level we saw last season. The Commanders are 3-7 at this point, and the backup has played far too much for them to have much hope. They simply have to hope Daniels can get healthy this year, finish the year healthy, and get back to playing top-shelf ball in 2026.

27. Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

After a couple of really solid performances, even in a loss, the Arizona Cardinals sent a clear message to Kyler Murray by effectively benching him in favor of Jacoby Brissett. Brissett had certainly played well enough to earn another week at the helm, especially after beating the Cowboys on Monday Night Football. But to say that house of cards came crashing down in Week 10 against the Seahawks would be a major understatement.

Brissett came crashing back to reality, and the Seahawks completely dismantled him from the start. Brissett and the Cardinals got down by so much so fast that it was bordering on unfair.

I don’t think Brissett had anyone convinced he was going to be a long-term option for the Cardinals, but certainly, he was doing enough to keep Murray on the sideline. We’ll see if the performance against Seattle changes that.