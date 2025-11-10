NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 11: Updated QB rankings after Week 10 action

22. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

When Bryce Young goes, the Carolina Panthers go. There is no question that the Panthers are a better and more competitive football team when Bryce Young is under center, but they had a major clunker on Sunday against the Saints, who entered the week with just one win on the season.

And Young didn’t play well.

On 17 completions, Young had just 124 yards in total with no touchdowns and an interception. The Panthers had just 13 first downs as an offense in this game, and only six of them came through the air. If they are going to truly contend for a Wild Card spot this season, Young is going to have to be better.

Carolina has plenty of weapons for him to get the ball to, but there are times when it feels like Young is holding them back. This weekend was one of those types of weekends. Panthers fans are more passionately calling Young out for his play after this one.

21. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

I don’t know what Trevor Lawrence is at this point. Obviously, the former #1 overall pick is the face of this Jacksonville Jaguars franchise, but how do you buy what this guy is selling as a long-term option right now? I just can’t do it.

I don’t think Lawrence is bad, but I also don’t think he’s good. The kids would say he’s “mid” and that’s probably spot-on at this point. Lawrence only completed 13 passes against the Houston Texans, and going up against the #1 defense in the league, that’s a bit excusable. But he also took five sacks and couldn’t get the Jags’ offense into field goal range with the clock ticking down in the fourth.

When you’ve got chances to win like that, and you’re as well-compensated as Lawrence, the expectation is that you’re going to make the plays to win the game. Getting out-dueled by Davis Mills is a tough look for Lawrence.