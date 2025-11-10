NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 11: Updated QB rankings after Week 10 action

20. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

The job of Tua Tagovailoa is a lot easier when he’s able to hand the ball to No. 28 and let him do work. When De’Von Achane is playing as well as he was on Sunday, Tagovailoa just needs to do his best to not make mistakes. And that still happened.

Tua threw a pair of interceptions against the Buffalo Bills, but didn’t take any sacks and the Dolphins dominated their division rivals. Maybe more than anything, the win by the Dolphins (and performance by the offense) was big for the future of both Tagovailoa and his head coach, Mike McDaniel.

With the Dolphins moving on from GM Chris Grier, it felt like both McDaniel and Tagovailoa could be next on the hot seat. But the performance we saw on Sunday by this team was good news for both guys.

19. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll needs to be careful, or he’s going to be the reason things don’t work out for Jaxson Dart with the New York Giants. Injuries are part of the game, but when you have a quarterback that is taking a ton of hits, you might not be able to call so many designed runs for him.

Jaxson Dart had to leave the Giants’ loss against the Bears because of a concussion, and considering that has been an issue earlier this season, it’s on Brian Daboll for asking him to run the ball so many times. Just because Dart is good at it doesn’t mean he should be put in harm’s way intentionally.

Dart had a pair of rushing touchdowns against the Bears as well as 242 passing yards, but the concern right now is obviously his health. There doesn’t seem to be any question about the fact that he can play, and with dynamic dual-threat abilities, on top of it.