NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 11: Updated QB rankings after Week 10 action

18. Joe Flacco, Cincinnati Bengals

Shockingly, Joe Flacco has been a very nice pickup for the Cincinnati Bengals. Every time Flacco plays well, I’m reminded of John Elway saying Flacco was “entering his prime” back in 2019 when the Broncos acquired him in a trade with the Ravens. Obviously, Flacco was bad for the Broncos, but he’s been quite good, if only in short spurts, everywhere else he’s been.

Maybe Elway was onto something.

Flacco and the Bengals were on a bye this week, and they don’t appear to be much of a factor in the AFC North, but Flacco has 11 touchdowns compared to just two INTs in his short time so far with the Bengals. It’s been pretty darn impressive, if only that Cincinnati defense could shut anyone down.

17. Mac Jones, San Francisco 49ers

It wasn’t enough on Sunday, but Mac Jones continues to impress this season. At the very least, Jones has done enough to get himself a starting gig somewhere else in the NFL for the 2026 season. The teams that need a quarterback and don’t fall in love with someone from this draft class should be lined up to get him.

With the return of Brock Purdy seeming imminent for Week 11, this might be the last time we feature Jones for a bit. But to say he’s played well might be a gross disservice to how well he’s actually played. He has five multi-touchdown games this season, and while you can’t really say reclamation project QBs are “in style”, there’s definitely going to be a bit of an enhanced market for Jones thanks to the emergence of players like Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones, Baker Mayfield, and plenty of others.

Jones has made himself quite a bit of money in 2026, and Kyle Shanahan has done a tremendous job, even if the 49ers didn’t come away with a win on Sunday.