NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 11: Updated QB rankings after Week 10 action

16. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

At times this season, we’ve seen some vintage-type Aaron Rodgers performances. At other times, we’ve seen complete duds where he looks like the guy who showed up to play for the New York Jets. Ultimately, we’ve known for quite some time what kind of play you can expect from Rodgers, because he wasn’t all that great even in his last year with the Packers.

Remember that team that missed the playoffs? The Steelers are simply hopeful that Rodgers can be the type of veteran to raise all boats in the harbor for a year, and we’re not seeing that happen this year on a consistent basis. Still, when Rodgers plays well, the Steelers are a team that plays complementary football.

The issue right now is, the Steelers have struggled since a hot start to the season, and the Ravens are now 4-5 and knocking at the door in the AFC North.

15. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix has not played great lately for the Denver Broncos. Outside of an offensive onslaught against the Dallas Cowboys, it’s been quite a struggle for Nix to get things going in the first three quarters of games. Now, we can’t discredit or omit what Nix has done in the 4th quarters of games against the Eagles, Giants, and Texans. He’s made plays when he needed to make plays the most.

And there is merit to that. But the Broncos’ offense looked horrible against the Raiders on Thursday night, and Nix looked like he was lacking confidence more than I can recall since early in his rookie year. He has to find a way to quickly snap out of whatever funk he might be in, and a major contributing factor could be that the Broncos’ current 7-game winning streak happened in less than 40 days.

Nix needed a rest, and while the Broncos aren’t on a bye, the additional days after TNF will hopefully help him fully get back on track.