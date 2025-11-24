NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 13: Updated QB rankings after Week 12 action

14. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Dare I say, Lamar Jackson is human?

Last week, Jackson had a pair of interceptions in a close win for the Ravens over the Browns. You kind of watch a game like that and raise your eyebrows a bit, but you give a player like Jackson the benefit of the doubt. This is a guy who is a perennial MVP candidate and one of the best all-around weapons the quarterback position has ever seen.

But watching the Ravens this past weekend, I mean, Jackson looks human. He doesn't look like he's operating on the same plane that we saw from him last season. He had just 153 yards passing against the Jets, along with just 11 rushing yards on seven carries. You have to be ready for the explosion from Lamar at any moment, but he doesn't look like the MVP version of himself right now.

13. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

After getting off to a solid 14-6 lead against the Chiefs on Sunday, the Colts and Daniel Jones couldn't make enough plays as the game went along, and they let the Chiefs steal the headlines right out of their hands.

Jones, for his part, completed 19-of-31 passes for 181 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Coming out of the bye, we were concerned about his turnover issues, but he didn't have any interceptions against Kansas City (although he came close), didn't have any fumbles, and he didn't get sacked. In the fourth quarter and overtime, when the Colts needed the offense to come through, Jones and the offense had four straight three-and-outs.

You simply can't have that if you want to win your division and make any noise at all in the postseason.