NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 13: Updated QB rankings after Week 12 action

12. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

While it may have been a bit of a steep fall from MVP talks earlier in the season, I'm not giving up on Baker Mayfield this season. Not with all of the injuries the Buccaneers have been dealing with offensively, and not with how well he's played this season, especially late in games making clutch play after clutch play.

Even with a couple of rough games over the last month for the Bucs as a whole (not just Mayfield), we've seen Mayfield go for one of the best touchdown-to-interception ratios of his NFL career (17-3 in the first 10 games), and a couple of strong performances even in defeat.

Mayfield and the Bucs have much bigger issues at hand right now than falling down an NFL QB Power Rankings list or or falling down the MVP ladder. I have faith he's going to get things corrected, but it's been a tough go in the month of November. We'll see if he can bounce back.

11. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are hot, and Caleb Williams is making progress as a player under head coach Ben Johnson. If you're a Bears fan, it's all music to your ears. Caleb Williams threw three touchdown passes in Chicago's latest win over the Steelers (and what ended up being a very entertaining game), but there might be a stat even more important than the three touchdowns.

Williams was just sacked one time against Pittsburgh. Maybe even more important than that? Williams hasn't thrown an interception since October 26. He's starting to get a little bit dialed in. The Bears are contending for the NFC North title and Williams is obviously a big reason why.