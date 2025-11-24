NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 13: Updated QB rankings after Week 12 action

10. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Well, at least AJ Brown should be happy. The Philadelphia Eagles lost, but Brown got his targets and receptions, and another 100-yard performance. He doesn't love it when the Eagles are winning ball games and he's not getting the rock consistently, but Jalen Hurts got him his targets here and the Eagles blew a 21-0 lead against their division rivals, the Dallas Cowboys.

And this game was really a great example of what's been so frustrating about the Eagles this season. They are not playing for each other, but they have such a margin for error in terms of the talent on the roster. Not in this game. Jalen Hurts has the ability to light up a stat sheet as a passer and runner, but he's just never been the most consistently dominant passer. There's nothing overly wrong with that, unless you're AJ Brown.

Hurts is an elite athlete who is a great game manager at the position, and he's capable of stretches of dominant play with the clutch factor mixed in.

9. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

This is not meant to be a hot take or diss toward Patrick Mahomes, not by a long shot. Obviously, when you look at the entire body of work this season, Mahomes has struggled. Anyone can admit that without saying he is a bad player or making really any sort of ridiculous sweeping statements. Mahomes played himself a game against the Indianapolis Colts, coming up with some clutch throws to put his team in a position to win.

That doesn't negate the fact that he's struggled at times this season, and is looking like a handful of his fellow MVP-winning peers around the AFC: Human.

Mahomes obviously is one of the few guys you'd trust late in just about any situation. He's obviously one of the best quarterbacks the league has seen. But this year? Right now? This is about where he's at.