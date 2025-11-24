NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 13: Updated QB rankings after Week 12 action

8. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

It's fair to say that Bo Nix has not exactly had the best overall season, but he's been phenomenal for the Broncos when it matters the most. Nix has also been dealing with the most dropped passes for any quarterback in the league this season (per game), but that's neither here nor there. The offense for Denver has been inconsistent this season, but Nix has found ways to help his team win both through the air and on the ground.

And while the Broncos were on a bye this week, Nix was coming off of one of the most impressive all-around games we've seen from him in a win against the Chiefs. Nix was throwing the ball accurately to all levels of the field and proving his poise in a big situation for the Broncos. It was an impressive outing in a season loaded with impressive moments for the second-year QB.

7. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Purdy plays on Monday vs. Carolina Panthers

I find it really difficult to rank Brock Purdy on a list like this. For the majority of the season, we've been evaluating Mac Jones and the outstanding work he did keeping the ship afloat for the 49ers. While Jones made himself a bunch of money, Purdy already earned his big-money deal, and he's been dealing with injuries.

That's not something you can knock him for, but we just don't have a large sample size from this season. What Purdy showed in his return to the field last week was impressive, and he looks like he can lead the 49ers to a division title. If only those pesky Seahawks and Rams would allow them to gain some ground. With three touchdowns and no picks in his return to the field, Purdy looked as dialed in as we've seen him.