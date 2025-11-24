NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 13: Updated QB rankings after Week 12 action

6. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff had a bit of a rough game against the Philadelphia Eagles last week, but he bounced back nicely in Week 12 against the Giants. And while that game was a little close for comfort, it was a big win for the Lions as both the Bears and Packers also won games in Week 12. Goff had a pair of touchdown passes and an interception, and frankly might not be playing the best ball of any QB in the NFC North over the last month, but he has the most impressive body of work so far.

And let's be honest about it, your job is pretty easy when you can turn around and hand it off to Jahmyr Gibbs, isn't it? Goff likes watching his guy just sprint to the end zone from 69 or 70 yards out multiple times a game. That's his game, too: Let your playmakers make plays, and be fine playing point guard.

5. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Not many quarterbacks have played better football this season -- and over the last two regular seasons -- than Sam Darnold. That feels like such a weird thing to type because of the way his NFL career started. Darnold had a nice bounce-back week for Seattle this weekend against the Tennessee Titans, throwing a pair of touchdown passes to Jaxon Smith-Njigba and no interceptions.

That was a breath of fresh air after he had four interceptions just a week ago. Darnold had 35 touchdown passes a season ago and already has 19 so far this season. Even though he's still not immune from the stinker occasionally, you can definitely say at this point that Darnold has raised the floor of his game and is one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL.