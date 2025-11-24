NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 13: Updated QB rankings after Week 12 action

4. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Call it a hot take if you want, but I've been riding the Dak Prescott train all year long. And it started before Week 1 of the season, when he played a similarly strong game against the Philadelphia Eagles (but in defeat).

Prescott and the Cowboys have been awesome at home for the majority of this season, even with the struggles of the defense. At one point, they were averaging 40-plus points at home, but Prescott has not been immune from struggling here or there. And that's been the story for every quarterback around the league, so even if you don't like grading on a curve, Prescott has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

He's got six touchdown passes over the last two games and was playing possessed against the Eagles on Sunday after seeing his team down in a 21-0 hole. The comeback win got the Cowboys to 5-5-1, and Prescott looked like an MVP in that game.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

We obviously have to be careful about not living too much in the moment, right? With Josh Allen, you know what you're getting every single week. This is one of those players in the NFL who can truly put an entire team on his back and will them to victory. That didn't happen on Thursday night against the Texans, but we've seen it happen plenty.

Josh Allen, as we've said about numerous others in these NFL QB Power Rankings for Week 13, is human. We're seeing that very clearly in games like he played against the Houston Texans, where he was sacked a whopping eight times.

But the week before that, Allen accounted for six total touchdowns. He's still one of the most dangerous players in the entire NFL. Even if he's not playing the best out of any quarterback in the league right now, there aren't many youd take in front of him if you had to go win a game on a given week.