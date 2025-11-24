NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 13: Updated QB rankings after Week 12 action

2. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Objectively speaking, very few quarterbacks around the NFL have played as well on a consistent basis this season as Drake Maye. Maye is the first NFL quarterback this season to reach the 3,000-yard passing milestone and he's done it by throwing for 250-plus in five straight games. The Patriots are winning ballgames (a lot of them), and Maye is a humble superstar in the making, at that.

He's flawed, just like everyone else in the league, and we caught glimpses of that against the Bengals. The fact of the matter is, there's just not much to not like about Maye. If you compare quarterbacks to sets of golf clubs, he's got every one in the bag. He can hit any throw from any point on the field, and he has athletic traits to beat you with his legs when he needs to as well. The only game this season in which Maye doesn't have a touchdown pass is his team's big win over the Patriots.

1. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford has flat-out played like an NFL MVP this season. In a year in which you can tell a lot of quarterbacks around the league are struggling, Stafford has been one of the most consistently dominant. When there are rumors running rampant about Stafford having lingering injuries and contemplating retirement, apparently we should all just take that as a sign to buy stock in him.

Stafford has been a man possessed this season, throwing 27 touchdowns in his first 10 games and then looking locked in against the Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. Stafford is playing at a level that we've never really seen from him. Typically, his best seasons include not only touchdowns but interceptions as well. He's taking care of the ball, spreading it to his plethora of receivers, and is generally looking like he is playing on "rookie" mode.