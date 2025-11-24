NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 13: Updated QB rankings after Week 12 action

28. Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders

We're all eagerly anticipating the return of Jayden Daniels at this point, although nobody really knows when that's going to come. The Washington Commanders were on a bye in Week 12 with a home game against the Denver Broncos looming, and so far this season, Marcus Mariota has started the majority (7) of their games.

And he's played about as well as you could have possibly expected. Mariota brings the Commanders the ability to keep their offense relatively intact if Daniels has to miss time with his dual-threat capabilities, but he's obviously not nearly as dynamic. He isn't going to have many 300-yard passing games at this stage, but when he's at his best, Mariota is a solid game manager and capable of winning games if the defense can steal him an extra couple of possessions.

27. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are in evaluation mode as a franchise, which obviously means letting Tyler Shough drop back and sling it 43 times. The second-round pick is getting his opportunity to show what he can do, at least to a certain degree. You've got to wonder why, when you're trying to get a look at a young quarterback, you would pull him off the field for Taysom Hill in red zone chances.

It doesn't make sense to me, but what do I know? I won't be coaching an NFL team anytime soon. The Saints feel like they obviously have a good grasp on what Shough can do, but it still feels like they're going to be moving in a different direction after the season. He hasn't been terrible, but he's not lighting it up, either.