NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 13: Updated QB rankings after Week 12 action

26. Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns

One of the most anticipated games of the entire slate in Week 12 was the Cleveland Browns taking on the Las Vegas Raiders on the road, and for one reason. It wasn't Myles Garrett, although he is probably going to break the NFL all-time single season sack record. No, the main attraction wasn't Ashton Jeanty or Brock Bowers. It was Shedeur Sanders, the fifth-round pick out of Colorado.

Sanders made his starting debut for the Browns and was solid. He had a touchdown and an interception, throwing for over 200 yards despite just 11 completions. Most importantly, Sanders became the first quarterback since the Browns returned in 1999 to win his first start with the team. You have to give the rookie credit, and he earned more of a look going forward.

25. Joe Flacco, Cincinnati Bengals

For a second there, I really thought Joe Flacco was going to lead a miraculous comeback against the New England Patriots on Sunday. It looked like the Patriots had the game well in hand, especially because the Bengals had offensive weapons dropping like flies. But they cut the lead to 23-20 late in the 4th quarter on a weird drive in which Flacco was hurt, Andrei Iosivas was hurt, and Tee Higgins was hurt. It ended with a Flacco touchdown pass.

The Bengals couldn't get the ball back to the offense without allowing the Patriots to score again, so Flacco's comeback bid -- and possibly his season -- ended in defeat. We'll see if the Bengals will risk throwing Joe Burrow out there now that they are pretty much completely out of the playoff mix.