NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 13: Updated QB rankings after Week 12 action

20. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

With 17 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions so far this season, Tua Tagovailoa has been a walking example of "feast or famine" at the quarterback position. As much as the Dolphins have galvanized since the team parted ways with GM Chris Grier, Tagovailoa's future with the team feels firmly in limbo.

The Dolphins have won three of their last four games and Tagovailoa has had moments in each of them. He is averaging just 193 yards passing per game, which is the worst mark of his career so far, but the Dolphins not having Tyreek Hill undoubtedly has a little something to do with that.

Once again, it feels like Tagovailoa's future is hanging in the balance with the Dolphins coming off of the bye. The team winning might not even be enough, either, because when a new GM comes in and gets fresh eyes on the roster, a GM typically wants to pick their own quarterback to build around.

19. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward has proven himself to be the Titans' franchise quarterback this season, which is the best possible news for the fan base. The Seattle Seahawks have one of the best teams in the NFL this season, and one of the best defenses overall. The Mike Macdonald scheme is no joke, and he's got his guys playing at such a high level this year.

With that in mind, Cam Ward gave them a run for their money on Sunday afternoon. He had 256 yards on nearly 67 percent completion rate with a touchdown, no picks, and a rushing touchdown. Titans fans are absolutely elated right now despite the fact that they loss, because they obviously realize the most important thing about this season: Seeing if Cam Ward's got the goods.

He's got 'em.