NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 13: Updated QB rankings after Week 12 action

18. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been so much fun this season, winning seven games and legitimately competing for the AFC South and making things interesting here in late November for the (suddenly) struggling Colts. But what are we supposed to make of Trevor Lawrence at this point? He had three touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals.

Good, right?

But he also had three picks. Lawrence has been in that realm of just "meh" all season long for the Jaguars, but you can't argue with results. He has six interceptions over his last four games, but the Jags have been scoring points in bunches anyway. At some point, the Jags might have to question whether or not Lawrence is holding the offense back from reaching its full potential, but that day isn't today.

17. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Young plays Monday night vs. 49ers

Just like with every quarterback in the NFL this season, nothing has been overly consistent from Bryce Young. Certainly not perfect. But what we saw from Young right before the bye week was about as close to perfect as we've seen from the former Heisman winner and #1 overall pick since he came into the league.

Against the Falcons, he completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 448 yards and three interceptions with no interceptions. It was a borderline cathartic performance for Panthers fans, watching their #1 pick not only play his best game, but with a lot on the line as well. The Panthers moved into a tie in the win column with the Bucs at the top of the NFC South.

Coming out of the bye, we'll see if he can keep it up or even come close to matching those numbers in a tough matchup against the 49ers.