NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 13: Updated QB rankings after Week 12 action

16. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert's name value is buying him a pretty high spot on this list. The last time we saw Herbert on the field, he obviously got banged up, but he also had just 81 yards passing and 21 rushing yards. It wasn't a good performance from him, regardless of the injury, and the injuries to his starting tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt have compounded the issues.

Herbert is throwing way more interceptions this year than we saw last season (nine in 11 games), but that's not the only issue we've seen from him. Once again, you have to treat Herbert like the guy who is capable of going off on any given week, right? You can't just assume he's dropped off of a cliff, because he hasn't. The physical talent and ability to make clutch throws are obviously there. The consistency this season is not.

15. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

At this point, we can safely say that the month of November hasn't exactly been the month we're going to brag about at the end of the season for Jordan Love. Although the Packers have gotten a couple of wins in a row, Love has had a tough month overall. He has just two touchdown passes in November so far, both of those TDs coming in last week's win against the Giants.

Although Love is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL, capable of making any and every throw you could ask, he's also not immune from struggling. He didn't throw any touchdowns in a win against the Vikings, and that was his third game in the month of November without a TD pass. He's still a ridiculous talent and when you're winning divisional games 23-6 and closing drives with touchdowns, the stats don't matter.