NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 6: NFC rankings after Jalen Hurts' TNF disaster

8. Mac Jones, San Francisco 49ers

As long as the San Francisco 49ers are competitive and winning more than losing, I truly see no reason for the team to go back to Brock Purdy, as Mac Jones has been better this year and has looked quite sharp. He's no. 8 in our QB rankings, as the 4-1 San Francisco 49ers are coming off of a huge win against the LA Rams in Week 5. Jones will have to keep this up for a few more weeks to rise in these rankings, but he's been sharp, decisive, and is obviously a great fit for Kyle Shanahan's offenses.

7. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels is 2-1 in his three starts this year, as he missed some time recently. The second-year QB has thrown four touchdown passes and zero interceptions, so he is taking care of the ball, but his completion percentage is down, and he's not stayed on the field consistently this year, so there is a ceiling to where we can rank him thus far. Washington has to be licking their chops at seeing the Eagles lose two games in a row. The NFC East may have gotten a lot more interesting.

6. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold has been great this year and has thrown nine touchdown passes against three interceptions. He's actually on pace to be a bit more efficient in 2025 than he was in 2024. If you ask me, the Vikings may have made a huge mistake by not bringing him back. Darnold is consistently proving that he can hold down a heavy volume in the passing game, so this is a legitimate QB and a legitimate team.

5. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

The veteran Matthew Stafford is still sligning it at a high level and is among the best QBs in the NFL. There is such a high floor with the QB, and he's still got the ability to compete with the best QBs in the NFL, even as he approaches 40 years old. The LA Rams still seem to have a couple more solid years with Stafford before he likely hangs it up. He's consistently a top QB in the NFC.