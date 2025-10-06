NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 6: Updated QB rankings after Week 5 action

14. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Although he hit some throws on Sunday against the Denver Broncos, I think we have to acknowledge that the Eagles’ passing attack this season has not been very good at all. The Eagles were 2-for-10 on third-down attempts, and Hurts obviously has dirty hands in that aspect of the offensive operation.

He made some big throws deep downfield in this game against Denver, including some nice throws early in the game to Devonta Smith, but the feast-or-famine style of Philly’s offense right now is frustrating. Hurts wasn’t nearly as dynamic this week against Denver, taking six sacks and adding just three yards as a runner.

13. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos and quarterback Bo Nix got off to a rather predictable start against the Vic Fangio-led Philadelphia Eagles’ defense. Nix had a big-time throw dropped by his best receiver, he missed a throw himself, and Denver’s offense seemed like it would have been lucky to cross midfield.

And then something clicked in the second half.

Not only did Nix salvage his outing against the Philadelphia Eagles, but he totally redeemed himself with a come-from-behind victory on the road against the reigning Super Bowl champs. Was he perfect? Not by any stretch, but he had 242 passing yards on 24 completions, including a touchdown to Evan Engram and some really clutch plays in the third and fourth quarters.