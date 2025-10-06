NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 6: Updated QB rankings after Week 5 action

12. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

At this point, it’s impossible to deny how well Daniel Jones and the Colts have played this season. Nobody is running the table in the NFL this season, so it wasn’t unexpected to see Jones and the Colts come crashing back to earth a bit last week. Against the Raiders on Sunday, they were back to dominating in every phase of the game.

Jones did fumble, but didn’t lose it, and had another pair of touchdown passes to Tyler Warren and Michael Pittman Jr. Not only is Shane Steichen one of the best offensive minds in the league, he’s one of the best quarterback whisperers. Just not for Anthony Richardson, I suppose.

Jones has the Colts firmly in the mix for the AFC South division title this season, and has to be the early favorite for NFL Comeback Player of the Year after his unceremonious exit from the Giants last year.

11. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders got Jayden Daniels back in Week 5 after two weeks of Marcus Mariota, and it came at the absolute perfect time. Not only did Daniels play well coming back from his injury, but the Commanders kind of took it to the Los Angeles Chargers on the road in this one.

Daniels himself was extremely efficient, throwing for 231 yards on just 15 total completions with a touchdown and only one sack. He also added 39 yards as a runner on the ground. The Commanders are such a dynamic offensive operation when Daniels is out there on the field, and he helped them get their first road win of the year.