NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 6: Updated QB rankings after Week 5 action

8. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield and the Cardiac Bucs did it again.

I would say it’s unbelievable, but at this point, what else do we expect? This is who the Buccaneers are this season.

Baker Mayfield has been as clutch as ever. He thrives in an environment like we saw on Sunday, where he had to go toe-to-toe, throw-for-throw with Sam Darnold. This guy has ice running through his veins.

Against the Seahawks, Mayfield had just four incomplete passes, two touchdowns, and was only sacked one time. It helps to have the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite – wide receiver Emeka Egbuka – to throw the ball to, but Mayfield is playing like an All-Pro in his own right. After throwing a ton of interceptions last season, he’s got 10 TDs compared to just one INT this season and looks to have turned the proverbial corner himself.

7. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

I think you have to tip your cap to Drake Maye and the way he played for the Patriots on Sunday night in a hostile environment. The Buffalo Bills are obviously one of the best teams in the NFL this season, but their defense was playing with a bit of a chip on its shoulder after struggling a bit the previous week against the Saints.

And regardless of what kind of chip the Bills had on their shoulder going into this game, Maye was too much for them at times. The young quarterback hasn't been perfect this season, but he's quickly proving just how outstanding his physical talent is on a week-to-week basis.

The Patriots not only have their new franchise quarterback, but soon, the AFC might have another top-tier arm to deal with on a weekly basis. Maye is so gifted and such a threat to all levels of the field, and the Bills found that out the hard way on a number of occasions.