NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 6: Updated QB rankings after Week 5 action

6. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes plays Monday night vs. Jaguars

The drubbing we saw from the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens was much more what we’ve grown to expect from that team over the last eight years compared to the team that’s been in the middle of the pack in scoring.

It’s not breaking news that the Chiefs like to get the ball out of Mahomes’s hands quickly and let the playmakers do the playmaking. But they’ve had a tough time doing that with a huge target on their backs. The Chiefs left the Ravens embarrassed and broken last week, and you just can’t help but feel like that version of this team – with Mahomes at the center of it all – is constantly bubbling beneath the surface, even when they are struggling.

Mahomes is still the most feared presence late in game of any QB in the league.

5. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

At the age of 37, Matthew Stafford is still playing like he’s 10 years younger. Even though the Rams couldn’t close the deal against the 49ers on Thursday night, Stafford threw for a whopping 389 yards, three touchdowns, had no interceptions, and was only sacked one time.

Stafford has thrown two or more touchdowns in every game but one so far this season, and is on pace for 5,110 yards through the air. At this point in his career, what is really limiting Stafford other than injuries? He’s been able to put the Rams on his back when it’s needed and has them in contention.

Even at 3-2 so far this season, Stafford is in MVP form and is really looking like he could lead the Rams to another Super Bowl.