NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 6: Updated QB rankings after Week 5 action

4. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Love is on a bye in Week 5

The last two weeks have been extremely annoying if you’re a Packers fan, but the play of Jordan Love so far this season should be giving everyone reason for optimism. The Packers have one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Through the first four games of the 2025 season, Love has eight touchdowns compared to just one interception, and he made a ton of big-time plays in the Packers’ shootout with the Dallas Cowboys. Obviously, when your offense puts up 40 points, you want to come away with a win. But the way Love has played so far this season is exactly what we expected with Love entering the year on the periphery of the MVP conversation.

I don’t think he’s quite played at the MVP level just yet, but Love has played well enough this year to buy the Packers as true contenders in the NFC.

3. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

You can’t just be dismissive because “it was the New York Jets”. Dak Prescott has been a man possessed from the very first week of the season.

When Dak Prescott is healthy, the Cowboys are able to hang with just about anybody. They had a really odd week against the Chicago Bears a couple of weeks back, but what we’ve seen from the Dallas offense this season is exactly what Cowboys fans hoped for.

Against the Jets, Prescott had a whopping four touchdown passes and now has thrown multiple touchdown passes in three of his last four games. To say Dak is dealing right now might be a massive understatement.