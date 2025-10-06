NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 6: Updated QB rankings after Week 5 action

2. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

It’s only the fifth week of the 2025 season, and already, Jared Goff has multiple games with a QB rating of 153.0 or better. That’s absolutely wild.

Goff is playing the best football we’ve ever seen him play, and that’s saying something. Yes, the Lions just beat up on the hapless Bengals, but you can’t deny that Goff is playing at an MVP level at this point. The Lions already had one of the best collections of offensive weapons in the entire NFL, and the addition of Isaac TeSlaa in the 2025 NFL Draft has taken them up yet another level.

Goff has 12 TD passes this season compared to just two interceptions, and has a QB rating on the year of 120.7. After a rough start to the season against the Packers, Goff and the Lions have turned things around in a big way over the last month.

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

The New England Patriots really gave Josh Allen a run for his money on Sunday Night Football. The Patriots were motivated to go into Buffalo and make a statement, and Josh Allen was feeling the heat.

For a team that barely turned the ball over at all last season, the Bills were bit of a mess against the Patriots offensively, especially in the first half. And Allen himself had a bad red zone interception in this one. But one game that doesn't include other-worldly stats isn't going to knock Allen down this list at all. He's still the reigning MVP, and he's still the most dynamic player in the game today.

Allen's margin for error is so substantially different than just a couple of years ago. The game has slowed down for him to the point that we're seeing a new level of confidence in Allen week after week, even when he's getting the opposing team's best shot.