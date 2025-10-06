NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 6: Updated QB rankings after Week 5 action

30. Jake Browning, Cincinnati Bengals

After throwing another three interceptions and fumbling in the Bengals’ loss to the Detroit Lions, I’m not sure how Zac Taylor can continue to justify throwing Jake Browning out there. At least in this game, we saw Browning make some throws and get Ja’Marr Chase involved in the offense, but it wasn’t enough.

And to be fair, nobody really expected much out of Browning this week going up against the Lions, and he fought to keep the Bengals in the game. You’ve got to give him credit for that, at least. But for a team with championship aspirations, this is just not sustainable. The Bengals are going to have to make some type of addition at the quarterback position, or they’re basically just punting this season away.

29. Justin Fields, New York Jets

I think it’s safe to say at this point that the Justin Fields experiment is not going overly well for the New York Jets. It was an understandable risk to take in the offseason to sign Fields to a free agent deal, but unlike some of the other castoff quarterbacks, Fields has yet to find his footing with a new team.

The Jets were getting absolutely blown out by the Dallas Cowboys before Fields put together some numbers in garbage time. Make no mistake, however – this was a bad game for everyone involved with the Jets. Fields will now have to go against the best pass rushing team in the league as the Jets “host” the Broncos in London next week. After taking five sacks against a Cowboys defense that has struggled to rush the QB this season, he may be in for a long day.