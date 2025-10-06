NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 6: Updated QB rankings after Week 5 action

28. Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns

You know what? Dillon Gabriel might have a little something.

The Browns made sure they gave Gabriel about the toughest task they possibly could, having him go up against a Minnesota Vikings defense called by an absolute madman in Brian Flores. The Vikings’ defense has done worse to other quarterbacks this season, however, as Gabriel had a pair of touchdowns, no interceptions, and only two sacks taken.

This is a player whose best ability is his quick-trigger style of play, and the ability to distribute the ball like a savvy point guard. Gabriel may not be leading the NFL in aDOT anytime soon, but this was a nice debut against a tough defense for him.

27. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

You’ve got to tip your cap to Bryce Young, who led his team back from a 17-0 deficit against the Miami Dolphins and made some really clutch plays in the process. It doesn’t feel like we’ve seen the best of Bryce Young yet this season, even compared to some of what we saw from him last year, but this was a perfectly-timed clutch performance from him.

Even with less than 200 passing yards, Young was able to overcome some crucial mistakes early in the game to ultimately have a pretty darn good performance overall. The key now is going to be figuring out a way to not have those early turnovers that seemingly even help Young settle into games at times. He’s got to be more careful with the ball.