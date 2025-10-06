NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 6: Updated QB rankings after Week 5 action

26. Carson Wentz, Minnesota Vikings

You’ve got to give credit where it’s due. We saw Jordan Love struggle badly with the Cleveland Browns’ defense, and Carson Wentz held his own. Kevin O’Connell is an absolute magician. The final numbers aren’t anything to write home about, but a win is a win.

The Vikings’ passing attack accounted for 14 of their 20 first downs against the Browns, and Wentz didn’t have any turnovers. Most importantly, Wentz came through in the clutch. He connected on 9-of-9 passes for 71 yards and a game-winning touchdown.

Don't look now, but Wentz has a 99.5 QB rating in his time now as the replacement for the injured JJ McCarthy. The Vikings might not be in a rush to get McCarthy back out there anytime soon.

25. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans got pretty lucky in their win against the Arizona Cardinals, but their luck gave us the opportunity to see Cam Ward in a clutch situation at the end of a game, and he absolutely delivered. The #1 overall pick in this year’s draft was fantastic on a game-winning drive with the Titans down by two points, and he deserved to get his first win of the season.

Ward finished with no touchdowns and an interception on the afternoon, but showed a ton of poise in a difficult situation. And Miami Hurricanes fans everywhere rejoiced. What a weekend for Miami fans with the big win over Florida State, and then Ward getting his first win of the year with the Titans.