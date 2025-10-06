NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 6: Updated QB rankings after Week 5 action

24. Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix Jr. is on a bye in Week 5

The Atlanta Falcons got a great performance last week out of Michael Penix Jr. when they needed it most. Coming off of a terrible outing against the Carolina Panthers where they got shut out, it felt like the fan base was about ready to throw in the towel on Penix.

It ended up being a great outing for the entire Falcons offense, which came at the perfect time because their first game coming off the bye is a brutal matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Penix may not have had to go toe-to-toe with Jayden Daniels like he did late last season, but he got some momentum going in the right direction, anyway.

23. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

It’s not Kyler Murray’s fault that his running back foolishly dropped the ball before he crossed the goal line for a touchdown, but there’s something off about Murray this season. The Cardinals have been competitive every week, it feels like, but it also feels like Murray has played down to his competition.

The former #1 overall pick did have a rushing touchdown in the Cardinals’ brutal loss against the Titans, but he also had a lost fumble himself and the Cardinals’ offensive operation is just not good enough right now. They had just 16 first downs against the Titans along with three turnovers and eight penalties. Murray has to do more for his team.