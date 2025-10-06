NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 6: Updated QB rankings after Week 5 action

22. Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints

I’m going to go ahead and victory lap this one a little bit, because Spencer Rattler has been playing really solid football through the first month-plus of the season, and it feels like nobody’s wanting to notice or acknowledge it.

We see you, Rattler.

The second-year quarterback has made enough noise at this point that the Saints may have to seriously consider that they’ve found a solution at the game’s most important position. There is a lot of season left to be played, but Rattler led the Saints to their first win of the year and get this: No sacks, no turnovers.

21. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence plays Monday night vs. Chiefs

If “Eh” was a quarterback this season, it would look a lot like Trevor Lawrence. You can’t argue with results, and the Jaguars have found ways to win. They’ve got a great test on Monday night against the team that sort of stole their vibe a couple of years ago in the playoffs.

The Jaguars were one of the hottest young teams in the NFL in their playoff upset bid of the Chiefs back in the 2022 season, but the upset bid fell short. And ultimately, things went off the rails for Lawrence after that. The opportunity is there for Lawrence to make a huge statement against Patrick Mahomes on Monday night under the lights.