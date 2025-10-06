NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 6: Updated QB rankings after Week 5 action

20. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa has five touchdowns over his last two games and only one win to show for it. The Dolphins don’t have Tyreek Hill for the foreseeable future, possibly ever again, and Tagovailoa showed up big early against the Panthers on Sunday.

And then the Panthers came scratching and clawing back into the game, and embarrassed the Dolphins with a late loss. After scoring on all three of their possessions to start the game, the Dolphins punted on all but one drive for the remainder of the game. Miami is well on its way to blowing things up once again.

19. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

To follow up the adrenaline-charged performance against the Los Angeles Chargers last week, Jaxson Dart came crashing back down to earth a little bit. The rookie first-round pick had a pair of interceptions in the Giants’ loss on the road against the Saints, and also lost a fumble.

Nobody expected it was going to be smooth sailing for Dart after his debut last week, but certainly having three turnovers and only converting 3-of-10 third down attempts wasn’t the encore every Giants fan had hoped for. There will be better days ahead yet for Dart, who still had a pair of touchdowns as well. He’s learning and growing.