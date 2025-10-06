NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 6: Updated QB rankings after Week 5 action

18. Mac Jones, San Francisco 49ers

How about Mac Jones? This man was dressed up as Two-Face after the 49ers’ shocking upset against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night, and it couldn’t have been a more fitting outfit for him. I make my own luck…

Jones deserves a ton of credit, but so does 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan for setting him up for success. Even without Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall, and Jauan Jennings, Jones was able to go on the road against a division rival and get the 49ers to 4-1 and first place in the division.

Whatever happens over the course of the remainder of this season, it feels like Jones is going to be able to get himself a starting gig somewhere in 2026 thanks to his 49ers rehab.

17. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

It felt like a cheapie, but you know what? The Houston Texans and CJ Stroud will take it. The Texans needed any sort of good vibes they could possibly get after starting the season a highly disappointing 1-3, and getting their second win of the year in Baltimore could be the turning of the tide.

Nobody needed a “get right” game more than CJ Stroud. He had four touchdown passes against the absolutely depleted Ravens (on both sides of the ball), but once again, nobody cares about who was dressed up for the opposition. In back-to-back games against the Titans and Ravens, Stroud has six touchdown passes and no interceptions.