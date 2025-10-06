NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 6: Updated QB rankings after Week 5 action

16. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers was on a bye in Week 5

We didn’t get a Pittsburgh Steelers game in Week 5, but the Steelers went into their ridiculously early bye week on a high note thanks to their win in Dublin.

I wonder if Rodgers ever got to have that Guinness on tap like he wanted…

Either way, Rodgers has been solid early this year for the Steelers and has really stabilized a position that was rocky last year with Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. Rodgers isn’t playing at his MVP form we saw a few years back, but he’s giving the Steelers a legitimate shot to win the AFC North, especially with the Ravens stumbling badly.

15. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams was on a bye in Week 5

There’s a lot to like about what we saw from Caleb Williams over the past two games. It doesn’t matter if the Bears needed all four quarters to beat the Raiders. It doesn’t matter if they whooped up on the Cowboys, who have had one of the worst defenses in the league this year.

Williams came through after a tough couple of weeks to start the season, he’s been getting all of his guys involved, and he’s looking like a #1 pick in the NFL Draft. Ben Johnson is slowly working his magic with Williams, who is adjusting to the new offense well over his last couple of games.

Coming out of the bye, Williams has a really tough test going up against the Washington Commanders and Jayden Daniels on the road.