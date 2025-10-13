NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 7: Updated QB rankings after Week 6 action

14. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes played on Sunday Night Football against the Detroit Lions

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have been a bit of a mixed bag this year. The Chiefs are currently driving on Sunday Night Football as I type these words, but I just do not see a path for this team to beat the Detroit Lions.

The Lions simply have too much roster talent for the Chiefs to match up with. Patrick Mahomes has been fine this year, but the Chiefs just can’t really do a whole lot on offense, and the defense is nothing special.

We have seen a dip in production from Mahomes in recent years, and them not being able to consistently throw the ball downfield is a huge reason why that dip in production has occurred. It would not shock me to see the Chiefs losing the AFC West this year.

13. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers get a win and are now 3-1-1 on the season after a tie with the Dallas Cowboys a couple of weeks ago. Jordan Love was fine in this game, but he wasn’t great, and you absolutely would have liked to see a stronger performance at home from a team coming off their bye week.

The Packers are going to go as far as Love takes them. This is a great team on paper, but we’re waiting for the veteran QB to truly hit his stride and not look back. This is just his third year as a starter in the NFL, so perhaps it will come soon, but I was not left with a great taste in my mouth after a pretty iffy win over the Bengals, who traded for their current starting QB earlier this week.

Jordan Love takes a slight hit in our QB rankings and falls to no. 13.